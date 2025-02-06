Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Two Year Old Boy Falls Into Manhole in Surat, Rescue Operation Underway

Published 07:36 IST, February 6th 2025

Two Year Old Boy Falls Into Manhole in Surat, Rescue Operation Underway

A two-year-old boy fell into a manhole after its lid was "damaged by a heavy vehicle" in Gujarat's Surat

Reported by: Asian News International
Two-year-old boy falls into manhole in Surat, rescue operation underway | Image: Representational

Surat: A two-year-old boy fell into a manhole after its lid was "damaged by a heavy vehicle" in Gujarat's Surat, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occured in Variav village of the district.

Upon receiving information, a team of fire department officials reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation.

"The lid of the manhole chamber was damaged by a heavy vehicle. A 2-year-old boy has fallen into it. We have checked around a 100-150 meter area," Chief Fire Officer Basant Parikh told ANI.

"A search operation is underway to spot the child... 60-70 workers are deployed here," he added.

He further said that it will take time to rescue the child.
 

 

                   

