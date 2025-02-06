Published 07:36 IST, February 6th 2025
Two Year Old Boy Falls Into Manhole in Surat, Rescue Operation Underway
A two-year-old boy fell into a manhole after its lid was "damaged by a heavy vehicle" in Gujarat's Surat
- India News
- 1 min read
Surat: A two-year-old boy fell into a manhole after its lid was "damaged by a heavy vehicle" in Gujarat's Surat, officials said on Wednesday.
The incident occured in Variav village of the district.
Upon receiving information, a team of fire department officials reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation.
"The lid of the manhole chamber was damaged by a heavy vehicle. A 2-year-old boy has fallen into it. We have checked around a 100-150 meter area," Chief Fire Officer Basant Parikh told ANI.
"A search operation is underway to spot the child... 60-70 workers are deployed here," he added.
He further said that it will take time to rescue the child.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 07:36 IST, February 6th 2025