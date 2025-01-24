Uber, Ola Deny Phone Model-Based Pricing Claims Amid Government's Notices

New Delhi: App-based cab service aggregators Uber and Ola have rejected claims that they charge varying prices based on users' phone models. They clarified the issue on Friday saying they did not set fares based on a user's phone model after the government sent notices to them over alleged differential pricing based on the type of mobile device used to book rides. In a statement, Uber said, "We do not differentiate prices for riders based on their phone models or any other personal characteristics." Ola too issued a similar response, stating that their pricing algorithm is based on factors like distance, traffic, and demand, but not phone models. The denial comes after the government issued a notice to the companies seeking clarification on the allegations.