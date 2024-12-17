Published 16:26 IST, December 17th 2024
Uddhav Thackeray Meets Devendra Fadnavis. Here's What Transpired at Vidhan Bhawan Chamber
After the 2019 Maharashtra polls, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (then undivided) snapped ties with BJP over the issue of sharing the CM post.
Nagpur: Days after taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavs met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at his chamber in the Vidhan Bhawan on Tuesday. During the meeting, the former state CM was accompanied by Sena (UBT) legislators Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai.
Uddhav Thackeray, who is a member of the state legislative council, arrived here on Tuesday to attend the ongoing winter session of the state legislature. He will also take part in the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party meeting in the evening.
After the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (then undivided) snapped ties with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.
