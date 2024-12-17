Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Uddhav Thackeray Meets Devendra Fadnavis. Here's What Transpired at Vidhan Bhawan Chamber

Published 16:26 IST, December 17th 2024

Uddhav Thackeray Meets Devendra Fadnavis. Here's What Transpired at Vidhan Bhawan Chamber

After the 2019 Maharashtra polls, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (then undivided) snapped ties with BJP over the issue of sharing the CM post.

Reported by: Digital Desk
When Uddhav-Fadnavis Met | Image: Republic Digital

Nagpur: Days after taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavs met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at his chamber in the Vidhan Bhawan on Tuesday. During the meeting, the former state CM was accompanied by Sena (UBT) legislators Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai.  

Uddhav Thackeray, who is a member of the state legislative council, arrived here on Tuesday to attend the ongoing winter session of the state legislature. He will also take part in the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party meeting in the evening.

After the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (then undivided) snapped ties with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:26 IST, December 17th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.