Uddhav, Sharad Pawar To Lose More Leaders; If MVA Joins Mahayuti, They'll Be Welcomed: Uday Samant

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Uday Samant, on Monday, in an exclusive conversation with Republic said if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) joined the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, they would be welcomed.

Speaking about the MVA, Samant said, “Their morale is down. We need to see who is coming and how they are coming. There is unrest among all MLAs and MPs. Their morale is low because of internal conflicts.”

Samant said the MVA would be welcomed if it joined the Mahayuti. He said, “Politically, the MVA will suffer a damage... we will welcome the MVA.”