Published 08:36 IST, December 8th 2024

Udhampur Shocker: 2 Police Personnel Found Dead with Bullet Injuries

Two police personnel have been found dead in J&K's Udhampur; their bodies with injury marks have been recovered and investigation is underway.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
2 Police Personnel Found Dead in Udhampur | Image: Republic

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur district early Sunday, officials said, suspecting fratricide as the reason behind the incident.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van outside Kali Mata temple in the district headquarters around 6.30 am, the officials said.

They said a police party rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary report suggested the two police personnel died after opening fire on each other, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

