UK Could Become Islamist Nation With Nukes, Greatest Threat To US In Next 2 Decades, Says Ex-Secretary Braverman

Washington: The United Kingdom could become the next Islamist nation with nukes and the enemy of the West like Iran in the next two decades, said former Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Addressing a right-wing think tank Heritage foundation’s event in Washington, Braverman emphasised on 'Making Britain Great Again’ just like Trump’s pitch of ‘Making America Great Again’ – MAGA – as she cautioned that Britain could fall into the hands of Muslim fundamentalism and could become an Iran-style enemy of the West.

Braverman praised the leadership of President of Donald Trump saying his presidency will push the West towards progressive thinking.

According to a London Economic Report, Braverman said, “Vice-president JD Vance said at the National Conservatism conference, at which I also spoke in the summer, that the UK was going to be the first Islamist nation with nuclear weapons. I don’t think he was joking.”

Not China or Russia but UK will be greatest threat to US

The former UK minister Braverman further said that it won’t be China, Russia but the United Kingdom which could be the greatest threat to the United States in the next 2 decades.

“Is it an impossibility that 20 years from now it will be the UK, not China or Russia, that will emerge as the greatest strategic threat to the USA?" Braverman asked.