  • News /
  • India News /
  • Ukraine War: 16 Indians Fighting in Russian Army Missing, 12 Killed, Says MEA

Published 16:32 IST, January 17th 2025

Ukraine War: 16 Indians Fighting in Russian Army Missing, 12 Killed, Says MEA

MEA stated that at least 16 Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army fighting in the Ukraine War have been missing.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ukraine War: 16 Indians Fighting in Russian Army Missing, 12 Killed, Says MEA | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, on Friday, stated that at least 16 Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army fighting in the Ukraine War have been missing. Jaiswal further said that 12 have been killed so far.

More details to follow.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:36 IST, January 17th 2025

