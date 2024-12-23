Search icon
  • Una Double Murder: Panchayat Pradhan's Husband, Son Shot Dead in Daylight Attack Over Land Dispute

Published 21:14 IST, December 23rd 2024

Una Double Murder: Panchayat Pradhan's Husband, Son Shot Dead in Daylight Attack Over Land Dispute

A panchayat pradhan's husband and son were shot dead in a daylight attack in Himachal Pradesh's Una district over a land dispute, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Panchayat pradhan's husband, son killed in in Himachal's Una | Image: Representative image

Una: A panchayat pradhan's husband and son were shot dead in a daylight attack in Himachal Pradesh's Una district allegedly over a land dispute, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Kumar (51) and Ravinder (26).

Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Una 

The father and son were rushed to a hospital after being shot in the Badsali area of Haroli but succumbed to their injuries, officials said.

Saroj Devi, the pradhan of Badsali panchayat, alleged that the attackers shot her husband and son and also physically assaulted her. She claimed the incident was linked to a land dispute.

Police said that the suspects have been identified, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend them.

 

 

 

 

 

Updated 21:14 IST, December 23rd 2024

