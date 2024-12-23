Una Double Murder: Panchayat Pradhan's Husband, Son Shot Dead in Daylight Attack Over Land Dispute

Una: A panchayat pradhan's husband and son were shot dead in a daylight attack in Himachal Pradesh's Una district allegedly over a land dispute, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Kumar (51) and Ravinder (26).

Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Una

The father and son were rushed to a hospital after being shot in the Badsali area of Haroli but succumbed to their injuries, officials said.

Saroj Devi, the pradhan of Badsali panchayat, alleged that the attackers shot her husband and son and also physically assaulted her. She claimed the incident was linked to a land dispute.