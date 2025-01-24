Search icon
Published 14:29 IST, January 24th 2025

Unable to Repay Loan, Woman Brutally Beaten, Head Shaved in Tripura

The Bishalgarh Women Police Station rescued the victim after being alerted about the attack and brought her to the station for safety and initial inquiry.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Unable to Repay Loan, Woman Brutally Beaten, Head Shaved in Tripura | Image: PTI

Tripura: A woman in the Lalsinghmura area of Bishalgarh, Tripura’s Sepahijala district, was allegedly assaulted and had her head partially shaved by a group of women.  

The Bishalgarh Women Police Station rescued the victim after being alerted about the attack and brought her to the station for safety and initial inquiry.  

Inspector Shiuli Das, in charge of the Bishalgarh Women Police Station, stated that the assault was allegedly carried out by members of a local Self-Help Group (SHG).  

The victim claimed the attack stemmed from a financial dispute related to money borrowed from the SHG. "A group of women assaulted me and shaved half of my head," the victim alleged.  

"We are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the facts and ensure justice," Inspector Das told the media.

Updated 14:29 IST, January 24th 2025

