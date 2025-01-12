Underwater Drones, AI Cameras: How the UP Govt is Ensuring Safety for 45 Crore Maha Kumbh Visitors

As Uttar Pradesh prepares to host the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the world’s largest religious gathering, the state government has implemented robust security and infrastructure measures to ensure the safety of over 45 crore devotees expected to attend the event.

Multi-Layered Security System

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar mentioned the extensive arrangements, including 102 security checkpoints along seven routes leading to Prayagraj while speaking to ANI. ADG Bhanu Bhaskar added that multiple mock drills involving UP ATS, NSG, PAC, and police personnel have been conducted to safeguard key locations, including temples and akhadas.

The police have established a multi-layered security system named “impenetrable security Chakravyuh.” Advanced surveillance tools, including 2,700 AI-enabled cameras with real-time monitoring and facial recognition technology, are being deployed. Additionally, 10 drones, 4 anti-sabotage teams, and 5 Vajra vehicles are patrolling the area round the clock.

For the first time, underwater drones capable of diving up to 100 meters will monitor the Sangam area. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also introduced a water ambulance with oxygen cylinders, emergency medicines, and doctors to address emergencies quickly.

To accommodate the massive demand of visitors, the government has renovated 92 roads, constructed 30 pontoon bridges, and installed 800 multilingual signages. A thematic pavilion, ‘Kalagram,’ will showcase India’s cultural diversity, while luxury tents and cultural programs will cater to international visitors.

The Ministry of Tourism has partnered with Alliance Air to improve air connectivity to Prayagraj from cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Jabalpur, and Dehradun, ensuring seamless travel for domestic and international visitors.

A Spiritual and Cultural Celebration

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, will run from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Key bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) are scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

The event aims to be a global celebration of spirituality, culture, and modernity, with the Ministry of Tourism working to position it as a landmark event for both religious gatherings and global tourism.