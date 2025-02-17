Unearth Stooges of Deep State: Legal Eagle Jethmalani Calls For Direct Action on Traitors in USAID’s India Election Project

New Delhi: A day after Elon Musk-led US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced the cancellation of a $21 million funding intended for ‘voter turnout in India’, legal eagle and Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani has called for direct action against the traitors who were involved in USAID's India Elections project. On February 16, the United States DOGE, tweeted a list of countries where “US taxpayers dollars were going to be spent” and “all which have been cancelled”. This follows Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami 's relentless coverage of how the USAID and Deep State were involved in interfering with India's democracy.

Taking up the topic, Jethmalani exposed how few people in India were approached to engineer a "regime change" apparently on the instructions of USAID. The senior lawyer has demanded "solid action" against the people involved.

‘Unearth Stooges of Deep State’

Mahesh Jethmalani recently shared a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) where he called for direct action on traitors involved in the USAID funding for 'India's voter turnout' which has now been cancelled.

The legal stalwart, in his long post, mentioned names of certain people, who he believes are traitors and were assisting USAID in its India Elections Project. The list shared by Ram Jethmalani's son included names of USAID Indian Mission Head (2021) Veena Reddy, US Ambassador Garcetti and former Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“So #DOGE has discovered that #USAID allocated $21million for “voter turnout” in India ,a euphemism for paying voters to cast their votes to effect regime change. #VeenaReddy was sent to India in 2021 (ominous?) as head of USAIDs Indian mission . Post #loksabha elections 2024 ( presumably her voter turnout mission done) she returned to the US. Pity because investigating agencies here could have asked her some questions about who this money was given to for applying it to voter turnout operations. She worked in close tandem here with US Ambassador #Garcetti in executing the agency’s objectives. Doubtless, he will plead diplomatic immunity if asked about the voter turnout modus operandi,” Jethmalani wrote in his tweet.

Calling the interference as treason, Jethmalani further wrote, "And of course USAIDs foreign objectives were directed by it’s ex Secretary of State( #AnthonyBlinken at the time) who will shed no light on the matter. So it’s up to our agencies vested with the power to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India to seize USAIDs accounts in India and follow the disbursal trail of the $21 million earmarked for the voter turnout project and unearth the stooges of rhe Democratic Deep State. They should then be visited with the full force of the law dealing with subverting the Indian State - in common parlance TREASON"

Who All Jethmalani Named

The first person Mahesh Jethmalani has named in his post is Veena Reddy, who was sent to India as Head of USAID's Indian Mission in 2021. He further said, “Post Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (presumably her voter turnout mission done) she returned to the US. Pity because investigating agencies here could have asked her some questions about who this money was given to for applying it to voter turnout operations.”

The second person named by the legal eagle was US Ambassador Garcetti, with whom, Veena Reddy was working in coordination with, to execute the objectives of the agency. Jethmalani's post read, “Doubtless he will plead diplomatic immunity if asked about the voter turnout modus operandi.”

Lastly, Mahesh Jethmalani named former US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken; he blamed Blinken for has not shed any light on the matter.

'Indian Agencies Should Follow Disbursal Trail of $21Mn Earmarked for Voter Turnout Project'

Mahesh Jethmalani has asked the "Indian agencies vested with the power to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India to seize USAIDs accounts in India and follow the disbursal trail of the $21 million earmarked for the voter turnout project and unearth the stooges of the Democratic Deep State. They should then be visited with the full force of the law dealing with subverting the Indian State - in common parlance TREASON."

There is a widespread demand of thorough probe of USAID's functioning in India.

The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday announced that it has cancelled a funding of $21 million intended for 'voter turnout in India' among other fundings for different countries.

This marks a key decision under President Donald Trump ’s administration, the department has been made to prioritise budget cuts as part of efforts to reduce government spending.

Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has long argued that "America would go bankrupt" without substantial reductions in federal expenditures. As a result, the originally intended $21 million for voter participation in India’s elections will no longer be allocated.

