Union Budget 2025: Budget for Defence Sector Hiked By Over Rs 50,000 Crore - Key Takeaways
New Delhi: The government on Saturday allocated Rs 6,81,210 crore for the defence budget for 2025-26, up from last year's outlay of Rs 6,21,940 crore.
The total capital outlay has been pegged at Rs 1,92,387 crore.
The revenue expenditure has been put at Rs 4,88,822 crore, including Rs 1,60,795 crore for pensions.
Under capital expenditure, Rs 48,614 crore has been set aside for aircraft and aero engines while Rs 24,390 crore has been allocated for the naval fleet.
An amount of Rs 63,099 crore has been set aside for other equipment.
In 2024-25, the government allocated Rs 6,21,940 crore for the defence budget. The capital outlay was pegged at Rs 1,72,000 crore.
