Union Cabinet Approves Income Tax Bill, Easing Tax Filing Process For Common Man

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the Income Tax Bill, a move aimed at simplifying taxation for the common man. According to officials, the bill is designed to provide a more straightforward tax filing process, reducing litigation and making life easier for taxpayers.

According to government sources, the bill will be a game-changer for ordinary citizens, providing them with a more streamlined and efficient way to file their taxes. The sources added that the bill will help avoid a lot of litigation matters, making the tax filing process less cumbersome.