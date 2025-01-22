United States To Advance Economic Ties With India Under Trump 2.0, Say Sources Close To US Top Diplomat

Washington: The United States under the leadership of newly sworned-in President Donald Trump desires to have advance economic ties India and also wants to address concerns related to irregular migration, sources close to US top diplomat said after maiden meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and newly-appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.

Trump's Secretary of State Rubio holds first meeting with Jaishankar

Marco Rubio, 53, opted to have his first bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, underlining the importance the Trump administration attaches to strengthening ties with India.

He met Jaishankar, 70, at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, soon after a Quad ministerial meeting.

Rubio "emphasised the Trump administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration", State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a readout after the meeting.

The two top diplomats affirmed a shared commitment to continuing to strengthen the India-US partnership, she said.

"They discussed a wide range of topics, including regional issues and opportunities to further deepen the US-India relationship, in particular on critical and emerging technologies, defence cooperation, energy, and on advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Bruce said.

In a post on X after the meeting, Jaishankar said he was delighted to meet Rubio for his first bilateral meeting after assuming charge as secretary of state.