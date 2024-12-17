Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:22 IST, December 17th 2024

UP: 2 Children Among 4 of Family Killed in Road Accident

Two children among four people of a family died after being hit by a speeding car on a national highway here on Tuesday, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP: 2 Children Among 4 of Family Killed in Road Accident | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Moradabad: Two children among four people of a family died after being hit by a speeding car on a national highway here on Tuesday, police said.

Two others got injured in the accident, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said the accident took place at around 1.30 pm near the flyover in front of the Pakbada police station.

The family, hailing from Rampur, was standing alongside the highway when a speeding car hit them, he said.

Furkan (28), his wife Seema (26), and their daughters Iffat (2) and Ramisha (5) died on the spot, he said.

After hitting the family, the car collided with another vehicle parked nearby, the police said, adding that the car driver and an elderly passenger got severely injured in the crash.

The injured are undergoing treatment, they said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:22 IST, December 17th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.