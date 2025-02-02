Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP: 2 Injured in Road Rage Shooting Incident in Sonbhadra, 3 Detained

Published 14:35 IST, February 2nd 2025

UP: 2 Injured in Road Rage Shooting Incident in Sonbhadra, 3 Detained

The incident occurred near Sheetla Chauraha in Robertsganj area around 11.35 pm on Saturday when Murli, from Pannuganj, was driving his SUV towards Barouli.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP: 2 Injured in Road Rage Shooting Incident in Sonbhadra, 3 Detained | Image: PTI

Sonbhadra: Two people were injured in a shooting incident following a road rage dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Sheetla Chauraha in Robertsganj area around 11.35 pm on Saturday when Murli, from Pannuganj, was driving his SUV towards Barouli, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

His vehicle collided with a parked pickup truck in the area, leading to an altercation with its owner, Rajababu, and his associates, Suraj Sonkar and Vikas Sonkar, residents of Robertsganj, the officer said.

Murli then called his friends, including Nitesh Singh. Amid the scuffle, Nitesh allegedly opened fire with a pistol, injuring Vikas. Nitesh himself also suffered a bullet wound, the SP said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said, adding that a case has been registered. Three people have been detained for questioning and efforts are underway to trace others involved in the incident. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:35 IST, February 2nd 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: