Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 21:52 IST, December 10th 2024

UP: Alert Trackmen Spot Cracks on Railway Track, Accident Averted

A major accident was averted due to the alertness of trackmen who spotted a crack in the track between Izatnagar and Bhojipura junctions.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP: Alert Trackmen Spot Cracks on Railway Track, Accident Averted | Image: ANI

Bareilly: A major accident was averted due to the alertness of trackmen who spotted a crack in the track between Izatnagar and Bhojipura junctions here and halted the Ramnagar-Agra Fort Express before the train could pass over it, officials said on Tuesday.

After the track was repaired, the train was allowed to proceed at a speed of 20 kmph, they said.

Railway officials explained that such fractures can occur due to a drop in temperatures, causing the tracks to contract.

The train, which operates thrice weekly, departed from Agra Fort at 8.53 pm on Sunday and reached Izatnagar at 4.04 am on Monday where it was halted after the crack was spotted.

Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway, Izatnagar, Rajendra Singh said the one-inch crack was spotted at crossing number 236B by trackmen Prempal and Haribabu during patrolling.

The duo immediately informed the gateman, who alerted the control room. The Agra Fort-Ramnagar Express was about to leave Izatnagar but it was stopped promptly, preventing a potential derailment, the official said.

An engineering team fixed the crack within 45 minutes and the train resumed its journey at a restricted speed, he said, adding no other trains were affected.

As a precautionary measure, patrolling across all railway sections has been intensified to prevent similar incidents, they said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:52 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.