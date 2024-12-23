Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • BJP MLA Harish Shakya Among 16 Others Accused of Gang Rape and Land Grabbing in Badaun

Published 09:09 IST, December 23rd 2024

BJP MLA Harish Shakya Among 16 Others Accused of Gang Rape and Land Grabbing in Badaun

The Civil Lines Police Station filed the case following a court order. The allegations include sexual assault, land grabbing, and other offenses.

Reported by: Asian News International
BJP MLA Harish Shakya Among 16 Others Accused of Gang Rape and Land Grabbing in Badaun | Image: X

Badaun: A case of alleged gang rape has been registered against BJP MLA Harish Shakya, his brother Satendra Shakya, among 16 others, in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. The Civil Lines Police Station filed the case following a court order. The allegations include sexual assault, land grabbing, and other offenses.

The victim's family, residents of a village in the Ujhani Kotwali area, owns 25 bighas of land valued in crores. The MLA, who represents Bilsi and is a former district president of the BJP, allegedly wanted to purchase this land at a very low price. When the family reportedly refused, they claimed they faced threats and harassment.

The victim alleged that a fake rape case was filed against her husband, who was abducted and tortured. She was allegedly lured to the MLA's camp office under the pretext of resolving the matter but was sexually assaulted there by the MLA, his brother, and others. They also allegedly forced her to sign three agreements related to the land.

The family approached the MP/MLA Special Judge, Leelu Chaudhary, who directed the police to register a case and investigate. The police have now filed an FIR against the MLA and the other accused.

The victim's complaint details a pattern of alleged threats and harassment. She alleged that her cousin, Rohit, was kidnapped, beaten, and forced to persuade her family to sell their land. Following the ordeal, Rohit allegedly died by suicide in August 2022. Furthermore, the family claimed that their attempts to seek justice were met with inaction from the authorities.

The victim also alleged that the accused destroyed their standing crops and used pressure tactics to force them to sell the land at a lower price.
However, MLA Harish Shakya has denied the allegations, calling them baseless.

The BJP leader claimed it to be a conspiracy to tarnish his image and added that he has full faith in the police and judiciary.

Meanwhile, the case has raised serious concerns, and the police have initiated an inquiry. The victim's family has demanded a thorough investigation, including polygraph and narco tests.

Updated 09:09 IST, December 23rd 2024

