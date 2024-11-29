Search icon
  • UP: Body of Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Found with Throat Slit in Bhadohi

Published 23:14 IST, November 29th 2024

UP: Body of Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Found with Throat Slit in Bhadohi

The body of a missing 11-year-old girl was found in a field on Friday with her throat slit in UP's Bhadohi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP: Body of missing 11-year-old girl found with throat slit in Bhadohi | Image: Unsplash/ Representational

Bhadohi (UP): The body of a missing 11-year-old girl was found in a field on Friday with her throat slit, police said.

Circle Officer (Bhadohi) Ashok Mishra said that on November 24, Rajkumar Vishwakarma's daughter Lakshmi went to the neighbouring Radai village to see a wedding procession but did not return home.

The girl's mother, Deepshikha, searched for her daughter for two days and filed a kidnapping case at the Kotwali police station on Tuesday, the CO said.

CO said that they received information about Lakshmi's body being found in a field, around 500 metres away from her residence, on Friday. Police along with the forensic team reached the spot and found that the girl was murdered by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon.

The police also found that a part of her stomach was allegedly eaten by some animal, Mishra said. The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:14 IST, November 29th 2024

