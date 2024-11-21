Search icon
Published 10:18 IST, November 23rd 2024

UP Bypolls Results 2024: Complete List Of Wining Candidates

Bypolls in 9 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh were held along with Maharashtra and second of Jharkhand elections on November 20.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Bypolls election results 2024 | Winners list will be updated as and when results are declared by election commission | Image: Republic Media Network

UP Bypolls Results 2024: The counting of votes in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls is being held today, along with the results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly election results 2024. Voting for the bypolls in 9 Assembly constituencies was held alongside Maharashtra and second phase of Jharkhabnd Assembly elections on Wednesday, November 20. These nine seats are: Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair (SC), Karhal, Sisamau, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan. As votes are being counted today, catch all the latest updates on winning candidates and party's in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. The list will be updated as and when the trends/results start surfacing.

Uttar Pradesh bypolls leading/winners list | 2024 

S.No.

Constituency

Winning Candidate  2024

Winning Party  2024

1

Meerapur

MITHLESH PAL

RJD

2

Kundarki

RAMVEER SINGH

BJP

3

Ghaziabad

SANJEEV SHARMANS

BJP

4

Khair (SC)

SURENDER DILER

BJP

5

Karhal

Tej Pratap Singh 

Samajwadi Party 

6

Sisamau

NASEEM SOLANKI

Samajwadi Party 

7

Phulpur

DEEPAK PATEL

BJP

8

Katehari

DHARMRAJ NISHAD

BJP

9

Majhawan

SHUCHISMITA MAURYA

BJP

Bypolls in these 9 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh were held after seats fell vacant when MLAs contested Lok Sabha elections in June  2024.

Updated 00:08 IST, November 25th 2024

