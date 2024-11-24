UP: Car Rams Into Stationary Tractor in Raebareli, 3 Killed, 8 Injured

Raebareli: Three persons were killed, and eight others injured when an SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the road near a village here on Saturday evening, police said.

Police reached the spot in Sultanpur village and took the injured to a community health centre where they were given first-aid.

Those with serious injuries were taken to the district hospital and later to a trauma centre in Lucknow, SHO of Bachhrawan police station Om Prakash Tiwari said.