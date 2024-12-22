UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met people and listened to their problems during 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple here on Sunday and assured that houses would be provided to the needy under government schemes, an official statement said.

He also promised to provide full financial assistance for treatment to those suffering from serious diseases, it said.

During 'Janta Darshan', Adityanath met about 150 people and listened to their grievances one by one. He asked officials to ensure timely and satisfactory redressal of all issues.

The chief minister took people's applications and referred them to the concerned administrative and police officers for redressal.

When some women apprised Adityanath about the problem of not having pucca houses, he assured them that they would be provided houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

Like every time, this time also some people came to 'Janta Darshan' seeking financial help for medical treatment. The chief minister assured them that no one's treatment would stop due to lack of money.

He instructed the officials to prepare an estimate to provide high-level treatment to anyone in need. The government will provide funds immediately as soon as the estimate is received, according to the statement.

He also asked the officials to ensure that people who have Ayushman cards do not face any problems in treatment.

When a woman from Kushinagar sought help for the treatment of a serious disease, Adityanath said if a person faces any kind of financial problems in treatment despite having an Ayushman card, then also help would be provided.

On complaints related to crime and land grabbing, the chief minister directed police to take strict action.