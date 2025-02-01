Published 23:55 IST, February 1st 2025
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Maha Kumbh Stampede Victims, Assures Government Support
Prayagraj: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met the victims of the tragic stampede that occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Uttar Pradesh CM communicated with the victims and checked on their recovery status. He also assured them of all necessary government support.
The stampede occurred earlier this week during Mauni Amavasya when a massive crowd arrived at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip. According to the officials, a sudden rush of pilgrims at the Sangam led to a deadly stampede, resulting in at least 30 deaths and injuring 90 others.
Following the incident, CM Yogi immediately directed the officials to carry out rescue and relief work and formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the unfortunate incident. The panel recently visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj, where several injured pilgrims are receiving treatment. The commission will examine the cause of the tragedy and submit its findings within a month.
Updated 23:55 IST, February 1st 2025