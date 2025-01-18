UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Hold Cabinet Meeting in Prayagraj on Jan 22

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a cabinet meeting on January 22 in Prayagraj, the city which is hosting the Maha Kumbh.

According to senior government officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers will attend the meeting, which is expected to focus on development initiatives across the state.

The chief minister may also take a dip at the Sangam before the meeting.

Sources suggest that key decisions regarding the infrastructural and developmental needs of Prayagraj, as well as other parts of the state, could be discussed during the session.

The ongoing Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, will continue till February 26.