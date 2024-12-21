Search icon
Published 21:38 IST, December 21st 2024

UP: CM Yogi Underlines Side-Effects of Excessive Use of Smart Phones

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday underlined that excessive use of smartphones has affected people's health.

Reported by: Digital Desk
CM Yogi Adityanath | Image: R Bharat

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday underlined that excessive use of smartphones has affected people's health, and said there is a need to raise awareness about it.

Speaking at the 120th Foundation Day celebration of King George's Medical University (KGMU) here, he also appealed for rapid expansion of organ donation and transplant.

He said there is a need to awaken consciousness in the minds of people about this.

"They need to be told that if a person is brain dead and his organs can save the life of another person, then what is the harm in donating. The KGMU should focus on raising awareness through camps, various programmes, hoardings and pamphlets etc," he said.

The chief minister honoured 67 meritorious students by giving them medals and certificates on the 120th Foundation Day celebrations of KGMU, the UP government said in a statement.

The chief minister said there is no shortage of money for treatment.

He also talked about lifestyle disease, saying the number of patients is increasing due to the daily routine people follow now.

Smartphones have become a second disease, he said. "For this, the Psychiatry Department should be expanded. Also, awareness will have to be spread to prevent it," he said. Adityanath also said the money earmarked for the Centre for Excellence at the hospital remained unspent, which needs to be addressed.

KGMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Sonia Nityanand presented a memento to Yogi Adityanath on this occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh also attended the event.

Talking about the KGMU and the government's aid to it, he said, "We do not have any shortage of money. We should think about improving the services. The institute will have to move forward by setting a goal for the next 100 years, so that the glory of the institute can be taken further." The government has approved Rs 300 crore for state-of-the-art equipment and labs for the institute, he said.

Apart from this, Rs 377 crore has been approved for a new building of the surgery department, Rs 46 crore for fire security and Rs 70 crore for the expansion of Lari Cardiology Centre, he said. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 21:38 IST, December 21st 2024

