UP: Family of Three Killed in Road Accident in Bijnor

Bijnor: A couple, who had recently reconciled after a dispute, and their six-year-old daughter died in a road accident here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when Ravindra (35), his wife Sheetal (30) and their daughter Ayushi were travelling on a motorcycle from Kiratpur to Bijnor.

They were going to get medicine for Ayushi who was unwell, police said.

"Near the village of Budhpur Nain Singh, a van’s tire burst, causing the vehicle to lose control and collide with the bike," Station House Officer (SHO) of Kiratpur, Rakesh Kumar, said.

The SHO further mentioned that the couple had faced marital issues recently.

On December 19, an argument escalated to the point where Sheetal called the police, leading to Ravindra’s arrest, he said.

"The two had stopped speaking to each other after the incident but reconciled when their daughter fell ill," Kumar added.