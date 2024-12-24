Search icon
Published 07:44 IST, December 24th 2024

UP Govt Signs MoUs with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture; CM Yogi Highlights Economic Ties in Japanese

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture in Lucknow on Monday.

Reported by: Asian News International
UP Govt Sings MoUs with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture | Image: X

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture in Lucknow on Monday.
Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi was leading the Japanese delegation.
After the signing of the MoUs, CM Yogi emphasized the growing economic cooperation between India and Japan, by delivering his opening remarks in Japanese.
"India and Japan are countries with big economies... The state government is keen to cooperate with Japanese companies... Economic cooperation between India and Japan is very rich... Uttar Pradesh is a state of unlimited potential. After this MoU, relations between India and Japan are going to get a new strength," CM Yogi said.
The signing of MoUs between UP government and Yamanashi Prefecture highlights a key milestone in India-Japan relations.
India and Japan share a unique "Special Strategic and Global Partnership" that has evolved over the years, rooted in deep spiritual and cultural connections. Historical links date back to 752 AD when an Indian monk, Bodhisena, consecrated the towering Buddha statue at Todaiji Temple in Nara.
These ancient interactions laid the foundation for a bond that continues to this day. Prominent Indian figures such as Swami Vivekananda, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and independence fighter Subhash Chandra Bose have helped strengthen these ties, with their presence leaving a lasting impact on Japan. One example is Justice Radha Binod Pal's dissenting opinion at the War Crimes Tribunal, which resonated deeply with the Japanese people.
The relationship is further reinforced by the growing Indian community in Japan, especially professionals in IT and engineering. The Nishikasai area in Tokyo has become known as "mini-India," with over 40,000 Indians now residing in Japan.
Of these, around 282 are students, many of whom are pursuing advanced degrees. Additionally, Japan hosts over 150 Indian professors and 50 research visa holders, further contributing to the strengthening of cultural and academic exchanges between the two nations. (ANI)

Updated 07:44 IST, December 24th 2024

