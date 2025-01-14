Search icon
  UP Govt Suspends Physical Classes For Grades 1 to 8 Tomorrow; Classes To Be Held Online

Published 21:02 IST, January 14th 2025

UP Govt Suspends Physical Classes For Grades 1 to 8 Tomorrow; Classes To Be Held Online

Uttar Pradesh government across the state announced the suspension of physical classes for grades one to eight for tomorrow.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Govt Suspends Physical Classes For Grades 1 to 8 Tomorrow; Classes To Be Held Online

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government, on Tuesday, across the state, announced the suspension of physical classes for the grades one to eight for tomorrow (Wednesday) in the wake of the traffic movement on Makar Sankranti. However, online classes would be held for the students. 

More details to follow

Updated 21:02 IST, January 14th 2025

