Published 07:22 IST, December 24th 2024

UP Horror: 17-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide After Being Stripped, Urinated Upon at Birthday Party

A 17-year-old boy in Basti, UP committed suicide after he was stripped naked, urinated upon by four in a birthday party; the accused also recorded the act.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Horror: 17-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide After Being Stripped, Urinated Upon at Birthday Party | Image: iStock

Basti: In a horrific incident reported in Uttar Pradesh's Basti, a teenager committed suicide after he was mentally and physically assaulted, stripped naked and urinated upon, in a birthday party by four individuals. The accused also recorded the act on their phone and threatened to circulate the video on internet.

UP Horror: Teen Boy Stripped Naked, Urinated Upon in Birthday Party

According to the family of the victim, he was invited for a birthday party celebration on December 20 where he was mentally and physically harassed. According to the family of the 17-year-old boy, he was beaten, stripped naked and urinated upon by four individuals who were also present at the party. 

The accused also recorded all this in their phones and threatened him to release the video on social media and make it viral. When the 17-year-old boy pleaded the accused to delete the video, they forced him to lick his spit. According to the victim's uncle, the motive behind the assault is unclear but he suspects animosity. 

17-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide Due to Trauma and Humiliation

The 17-year-old boy, on returning home, told his family all about what had happened to him and then committed suicide by hanging himself. The family took his body to a nearby police station seeking immediate action but alleged that they did not register a case.

The grieving family then took her body to the Superintendent of Police (SP) office and after staging a sit-in protest for a few hours, their case was registered and action was assured. Circle Officer (CO) Pradeep Kumar Tripathi confirmed the case and said that the body has been sent for postmortem, an investigation is underway. Tripathi further said, “We will ensure strict action against the culprits”.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.  

AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:22 IST, December 24th 2024

