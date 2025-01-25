Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP Horror: 7-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death With Scissors By A Drug Addict

Published 13:57 IST, January 25th 2025

UP Horror: 7-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death With Scissors By A Drug Addict

A 7-year-old boy in UP's Baghpat was stabbed to death with scissors by a drug addict; his body was recovered from a sugarcane field.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
7-year-old boy stabbed to death | Image: Pixabay

Baghpat: A seven-year-old boy was stabbed to death with scissors by an alleged drug addict in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Afzal had gone missing on Thursday morning. His body was recovered from a sugarcane field adjacent to a jungle in Adampur village, following the arrest of the accused neighbour, Shavez (19), officials said.

Afzal was last seen with Shavez around 10 am on Thursday. When the victim did not return home, his mother started searching for him, and subsequently his family lodged a police complaint on Friday, a police officer said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Bachchu Singh said that the family alleged Shavez of abducting their child. The accused was taken into custody and during interrogation he confessed to killing the boy.

The body was recovered from a sugarcane field and the scissors used in the crime were also recovered, the officer said.

According to the police, the accused is a drug addict. When asked about the motive for the murder, he reportedly said he killed the boy by stabbing him with scissors "just like that." The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the SHO added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:57 IST, January 25th 2025

Recommended

Meta To Spend up to $65 Billion This Year To Power AI Goals: Zuckerberg
Tech News
PM Meets Indonesian President Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations | LIVE
India News
PM Meets with R-Day Parade Participants, Shares Inspiration of Hard Work
India News
Republic Day 2025: Parade Timing, When And Where To Watch It Live
Education News
Happy Republic Day 2025: Date, History, Significance, Wishes And More
Lifestyle News
Man Arrested in Kerala for Pronouncing Triple Talaq to Wife Over Phone
India News
Trump Proposes 'Getting Rid of FEMA' While Touring Wildfire Hit LA
World News
Tahawwur Rana's Extradition: Timeline of Mumbai Attacks Convict's Case
India News
Ex-IND Player Defends Rohit, Yashasvi, Shubman And Pant's Poor Ranji Run
SportFit
Veer’s Entry Scene In Sky Force Goes Viral After Fan Breaks Chair | WATC
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: