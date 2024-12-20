UP Horror: Man Murders Daughter, Burns Her Body For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

Bulandshahr: A case of honor killing has been reported in Bulandshahr city of Uttar Pradesh (UP) where a man murdered his own daughter when she refused a marriage proposal; the father first killed his daughter while she was asleep and then burnt her body in a nearby field. The accused has been arrested, confessed to the crime and a case has been registered.

UP Horror: Man Murders Daughter for Rejecting Marriage Proposal

In an extremely shocking case reported in UP's Bulandshahr, a man killed his own daughter for rejecting a marriage proposal and then burnt her body in a nearby field. The accused Navin, who has been arrested, has confessed to killing his daughter. He revealed to the police that he had finalised his daughter's marriage but she refused. Fearing the society, he put his younger daughter forward in place of his elder one for the marriage.

Then, at night when his elder daughter was sleeping, he used a gun to shoot her and murdered her with her own hands. After committing the crime, he took her body in a farm nearby and with the help of his relatives, he burnt her body.

Bulandshahr: Father Kills His Daughter, Honor Killing Case Registered