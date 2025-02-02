Union Budget 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Strangled to Death by Elder Sister's Husband Who Wanted to Marry Her

Published 11:29 IST, February 2nd 2025

UP Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Strangled to Death by Elder Sister's Husband Who Wanted to Marry Her

A woman was raped and strangled to death by her elder sister's husband who was forcing to marry her in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Strangled to Death by Elder Sister's Husband Who Wanted to Marry Her | Image: PTI/representative

Muzaffarnagar: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and strangled to death by her elder sister's husband and two others, who later burned her body in a bid to destroy evidence, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. 

The accused has been identified as Ashish, the victim's brother-in-law, who was forcing her to marry him.

The woman was reported missing by her family on January 23, following which a probe began. According to officials, the accused, along with his associates, lured the woman away from her home, gang-raped her, and later murdered her.

They then allegedly burned her body in an attempt to destroy the evidence. The accused was arrested, following which he confessed to the crime.

The woman's charred remains have been recovered, and a forensic examination is underway, officials said. A case has been registered against the accused, and efforts are on to apprehend the absconding duo.

Officials said strict action will be taken against those involved, and further investigation is underway.


(Inputs from PTI)

Updated 11:29 IST, February 2nd 2025

