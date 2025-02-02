UP Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Strangled to Death by Elder Sister's Husband Who Wanted to Marry Her

Muzaffarnagar: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and strangled to death by her elder sister's husband and two others, who later burned her body in a bid to destroy evidence, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

The accused has been identified as Ashish, the victim's brother-in-law, who was forcing her to marry him.

The woman was reported missing by her family on January 23, following which a probe began. According to officials, the accused, along with his associates, lured the woman away from her home, gang-raped her, and later murdered her.

They then allegedly burned her body in an attempt to destroy the evidence. The accused was arrested, following which he confessed to the crime.

The woman's charred remains have been recovered, and a forensic examination is underway, officials said. A case has been registered against the accused, and efforts are on to apprehend the absconding duo.

Officials said strict action will be taken against those involved, and further investigation is underway.