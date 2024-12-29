UP: Man Accused of Robbery Held in Pratapgarh Following Encounter

Pratapgarh: A man accused of robbery was arrested here on Saturday evening following an encounter with the police, officials said.

The accused, identified as Mohd Talib (30) had reportedly stolen a car on December 23 and a case was registered against him at the Kunda Police Station, they said.

On Saturday, during a joint by the Kunda police team and the SWAT team on Sheikhpur Aashiq Hathigwan road, they identified Talib. But they began firing at the team. In retaliatory firing, Talib got shot in the leg and was rushed to a nearby medical college, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said.

Meanwhile, Talib's accomplice, Himanshu Yadav, managed to escape, they said.