UP Man Duped in Gay Dating Scam, Loses 1.4 Lakh After Being Filmed During Sexual Act

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three people in Ghaziabad for allegedly blackmailing individuals using a gay dating app. The accused—Rinku, Ajay, and Shubham—reportedly lured victims into sexual activity, secretly recorded them, and then extorted money. Two other accused are still at large, according to multiple media reports.

The case came to light after a victim filed the complaint to the police, stating that he had connected with someone on Grindr and was invited to a flat. As he got intimate with the person, others inside the flat filmed the act and later forced him to transfer ₹1.40 lakh to an account.

Mastermind Arrested, Two Accused on the Run

Acting on a tip-off, police set up a checkpost near NDRF Road and nabbed the accused. Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Kumar Singh confirmed the arrests and revealed that Rinku was the gang’s mastermind. Ajay had allegedly contacted the victim on the app and lured him to the flat. The remaining two accused are being tracked, and police assured that they will be arrested soon.

Police have recovered three mobile phones, ₹10,000 in cash, and three ID cards from Rinku that claim he is an advocate. Authorities are verifying the authenticity of these documents.

Gang May Have Targeted More People

During the investigation, the owner of the rented flat informed police that the accused had moved in on January 2. Officials suspect that multiple individuals may have fallen prey to their blackmailing scheme. The arrested men have reportedly confessed to extorting others as well, and police are digging deeper into their activities.

Police Issue Warning on Online Safety