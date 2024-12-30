Search icon
Published 14:56 IST, December 30th 2024

UP: Man Fatally Stabs Brother Over Property Dispute, Held

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man for fatally stabbing his own brother following a dispute over a house in Bijnor district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP: Man Fatally Stabs Brother Over Property Dispute, Held | Image: SHUTTERSTOCK

Bijnor (UP): Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man for fatally stabbing his own brother following a dispute over a house in Bijnor district, officials said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Araj said that at around 9 pm on Sunday, Dinesh Saini stabbed his brother Mohit (25) to death at Dhaulagarh village under the Noorpur police station limits following a quarrel over a newly-constructed house.

Police have arrested the accused and sent the body for autopsy, the ASP said.

Updated 14:56 IST, December 30th 2024

