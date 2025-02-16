Search icon
  UP Man Kills Wife With Axe Over Extramarital Affair, Arrested While Trying to Flee

Updated 03:07 IST, February 16th 2025

UP Man Kills Wife With Axe Over Extramarital Affair, Arrested While Trying to Flee

A 24-year-old woman was brutally killed by her husband, who allegedly slit her throat with an axe.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Man Kills Wife With Axe Over Extramarital Affair, Arrested While Trying to Flee | Image: Shutterstock

Hardoi (UP): A 24-year-old woman was brutally killed by her husband, who allegedly slit her throat with an axe in Rawal village under the Tadiyawan police station area, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Gyanendra, was caught while trying to flee after committing the crime, police confirmed.

Murder and Investigation

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh, the couple had been married for two years, and the victim, Kirti, hailed from Lohrai village, which falls under the same police jurisdiction. No one was present at their home at the time of the murder.

Villagers alerted the police, who immediately arrested Gyanendra while he was attempting to escape. The victim's body was sent for post-mortem, and forensic teams were called in to collect evidence from the crime scene.

Possible Motive Behind the Murder

"There had been ongoing disputes between the couple for the past two days. A suspected extramarital affair is also being discussed as a possible motive," Singh said.

Further investigations are underway.

 

 

 

 

Published 03:07 IST, February 16th 2025

