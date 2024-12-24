Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:35 IST, December 24th 2024

UP Man Sentenced to Life for Shooting Son Dead Over Mobile Dispute

A court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for shooting his own son dead with a licensed gun.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Man Sentenced to Life for Shooting Son Dead Over Mobile Dispute | Image: Freepik

Kaushambi: A court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for shooting his own son dead with a licensed gun on Tuesday.

On May 10, 2022, Kiran Devi had informed the Pipri police station that after a dispute over asking for a mobile, her father-in-law Shivnarayan Singh had shot her husband Brijesh Kumar Patel with his licensed gun, said Additional District Government Advocate Anirudh Kumar Mishra.

Mishra said Additional District Judge Vishnu Deo Singh on Tuesday held Shivnarayan Singh guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:35 IST, December 24th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.