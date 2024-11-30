UP Minister Nand Gopal Nandi's Convoy Meets With Accident in Sant Kabir Nagar, 3 Injured

Sant Kabir Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ met with a road accident in UP’s Sant Kabir Nagar after a tractor hit a vehicle in his convoy causing injuries to two security personnel deployed in the security of the minister and vehicle's driver. The accident took place near Kanti Chowki when the minister was on his way from Gorakhpur to Basti along with his convoy. According to the reports, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ managed to escape unhurt during the accident.

According to the information, the vehicle in the minister’s convoy, with CRPF jawans and the driver, suddenly collided with an uncontrolled tractor. At least three CRPF jawans and the vehicle driver sustained injuries, following which they were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The accident reportedly took place on NH-28 in the City Kotwali area. It is being said that UP Minister Nand Gopal Gupta was going to Basti with his convoy after attending the 35th Foundation Day celebrations of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority. On the way, a vehicle of the convoy suddenly met with an accident. According to the information, the accident happened after a collision with a tractor-trolley.

After the incident, the minister took all three injured people to the hospital in his vehicle for treatment.