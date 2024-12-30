Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:34 IST, December 30th 2024

UP: Person Dies After Being Hit, Dragged by Car in Sambhal

The individual was riding his motorcycle when he was hit and dragged by the same car.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Person Dies After Being Hit, Dragged by Car in Sambhal (Representational Image) | Image: Republic

Sambhal: A person has died after being hit by a car in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, an official said on Monday.

The individual was riding his motorcycle when he was hit and dragged by the same car. As this happened, the family members of the deceased started protesting.

Sambhal Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shirish Chandra said that the police have traced the vehicle and the body has been sent for postmortem.

"After receiving information about the incident, the vehicle has been traced. The body has been sent for postmortem. The accused will soon be questioned, but currently, the family members are being inquired," Sambhal ASP Chandra told ANI.

Further details are awaited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:34 IST, December 30th 2024

Recommended

After Delhi, GRAP-IV Imposed in Mumbai; Construction Activities Halted
India News
Delhi LG Blasts At Kejriwal For Calling Atishi 'Temporary CM'
India News
Squid Game 2 Star Shares Pornographic Post Amid Muan Crash Mourning
Entertainment News
Bollywood Biggest Hits Of 2024 On OTT, Know Where To Stream
Entertainment News
Chilly Days Ahead: Severe Cold Weather to Grip Delhi
India News
Day After Crash, Another Jeju Air Flight Faces Landing Gear Problem
World News
PM Modi's Gift To Kashmir: 5 New Modern Trains To Launch In January
India News
Looking To Buy Hero Xtreme 125R: Here’s a List of Its Top 3 Alternatives
Automobile
Rohit Sharma Gives Blunt Reply To His Critics Demanding His Retirement
SportFit
66 Killed, Several Others Injured In Ethiopia After Truck Falls In River
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.