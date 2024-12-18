Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP Police Encounters 3 Criminals Just 7 Hours After Armed Robbery In Kanpur Dehat

Published 22:58 IST, December 18th 2024

UP Police Encounters 3 Criminals Just 7 Hours After Armed Robbery In Kanpur Dehat

The Uttar Pradesh police encountered and nabbed three robbers in Kanpur Dehat area on Wednesday, about 7 hours after they committed an armed robbery.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Police encounter three robbers in Kanpur Dehat | Image: Republic/ Screen Grab

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh police encountered and nabbed three robbers in Kanpur Dehat area on Wednesday, about 7 hours after they committed an armed robbery. According to the police, all the three robbers received gunshot injuries on their legs and were taken to hospital. The UP police have also recovered the robbed amount from the accused.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kanpur Dehat confirmed the incident stating that the police solved the robbery case in 7 hours. He stated that the three criminals were arrested after a shootout in the Rasulabad area. The three accused sustained bullet injuries on their legs during the encounter.

The police seized an illegal pistol and car used in the robbery from the criminals. The police also recovered Rs 65000 of loot amount from the robbers.

The accused were taken to the Rasulabad CSC, where they are being treated.

Two of the three accused arrested in the encounter have been identified as Nafees, a resident of Padrauli village of Gajner, and Deepak, a resident of Ghatampur Kachwainpurva.

Further legal action is being taken in the matter. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:58 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.