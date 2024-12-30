UP Police Gets on Its Toes to Ensure 'Cyber Safe' Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: Preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh are in their final stages, with 40 crore devotees from all over the world expected to attend the mega event here from January 13 to February 26.

In compliance with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions to ensure a 'digital' and 'cyber safe' Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Police has formulated a strategy to protect the devotees from cyber frauds.

"We have prepared a multi-dimensional strategy to fight cybercrime during the Maha Kumbh. Apart from police officers, we have also roped in cyber experts from specialised institutions like IIT-Kanpur. Acting on the complaints received, police have already arrested some cyber frauds," Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar, said.

"We will also launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to protect the devotees from cybercrime during the event," he added.

A meeting of cyber experts and top police officials was held recently at the Integrated Command and Control Centre here which discussed various issues concerning cybercrime, the DGP said.

Held in hybrid mode under the chairmanship of Additional Director General of Police (Prayagraj Zone), Bhanu Bhaskar, the meeting was attended by professors from IIT-Kanpur, ADGP (cyber crime), Prayagraj police commissioner, IG (Prayagraj range), and cyber experts, among others.