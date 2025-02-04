Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 19:18 IST, February 4th 2025

UP Police Probe Decomposed Body Found In Etah With Hands, Legs Tied

The Uttar Pradesh police have discovered the decomposed body of a 40-year-old man in an empty plot, with his hands and legs tied, in Etah district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Police Probe Decomposed Body Found In Etah With Hands, Legs Tied | Image: Shutterstock

Etah: The Uttar Pradesh police have discovered the decomposed body of a 40-year-old man in an empty plot, with his hands and legs tied, in Etah district. The Etah district police confirmed the incident on Tuesday saying that the body has been preserved in the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem. As per the police, there were several injury marks on the body, based on which a probe has been initiated into the matter. 

Etah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shyam Narayan Singh said police received information that the body of an unidentified person was lying in a decomposed state in Marthra town. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem. 

During the preliminary inquiry, the man was identified as Rajendra Prasad, a resident of the Kasganj district. He had gone to his sister's house on January 20, from where he allegedly returned on January 24 but did not reach home.

According to SSP Singh, there were many injury marks on his head. The bones on the neck are visible and a lot of flesh from the body was missing, with the hands and legs tied.

The officer said that money was found in Prasad's pocket and his clothes and other items were found in his bag.

The police have initiated an investigation. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:18 IST, February 4th 2025

