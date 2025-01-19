Search icon
Published 21:20 IST, January 19th 2025

UP Shocker: Dalit Teenage Girl Abducted From Outside House, Raped in Car in Moradabad

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped in a car by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Shocker: Dalit Teenage Girl Abducted From Outside House, Raped in Car in Moradabad | Image: Pixabay

Moradabad (UP): A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped in a car by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, according to the police on Sunday.

The accused, nabbed through an identity card placed on the car's dashboard, also recorded the act on his phone.

The man, Rashid, abducted the girl in his car from outside her house and raped her.

The incident occurred around 10 am when the girl was out to throw garbage.

The police said that Rashid also allegedly hurled casteist abuses at her while he committed the crime.

After raping the girl, the accused threw her on a road outside her village near a cremation ground.

At the time of the incident, the girl's father, a labourer, was away from home, while her mother was working in a field.

The girl saw the name of the assailant on an identity card in his car.

He was identified as a native of a village under Thakurdwara Police Station.

Rashid was arrested on Friday and booked under sections of rape, SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and POCSO Act, police said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Updated 21:20 IST, January 19th 2025

