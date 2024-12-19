Search icon
Published 14:26 IST, December 19th 2024

UP Shocker: Five-Year-Old Boy Killed Using Sharp Weapon in Sultanpur

A five-year-old boy was found dead, with his throat slit using a sharp weapon, in Utar Pradesh's Sultanpur district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Five-year-old boy killed using sharp weapon in UP's Sultanpur | Image: Republic

Sultanpur (UP): A five-year-old boy was found dead, with his throat slit using a sharp weapon, in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Gosainganj area when the was found dead in an abandoned building, just 100 metres away from his home, they said.

According to the police, Akhil, son of Arvind from Sonwatara village, had been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Family members launched a search but could not find him.

A missing person's report was registered earlier based on a complaint lodged by the child's grandfather, Poornwasi, a police officer said.

On Thursday morning his body was found with marks on his neck indicating injuries inflicted with a sharp weapon, in a dilapidated house of a villager named Shyam Lal, he said.

Police along with forensic experts and a dog squad reached the spot and began investigation, he said.

Akhil was in class one and his father works at private company, the officer added. 

"We are conducting a thorough investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken once the family files a formal complaint," Station House Officer Akhilesh Singh said.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses, he said. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 14:26 IST, December 19th 2024

