UP Shocker: Couple, Three Daughters Found Dead in Meerut Home, Bodies of Kids Stuffed in Bed Box

Meerut: Five members of a family - a couple and their three daughters were found dead in their home in Meerut's Lisari Gate area on Thursday night. As per police reports, the bodies of the three girls were stuffed inside a bed box, with one of them wrapped in a sack; the cops suspect murder.

Meerut Murder: Couple, 3 Daughters Found Dead in Meerut Home; Girls' Bodies Stuffed in Bed Box

A mechanic named Moin, his wife Asma and daughters, 8-year-old Afsa, 4-year-old Aziza and 1-year-old Adiba were found dead inside their house. According to the police, while the bodies of the couple were found on the the floor, the children's bodies were stuffed inside a bed box.

The neighbours, noticed that that the family had not been seen for over 24 hours, but it was the deceased's brother Salim was the first to witness the horrifying scene and alerted the police who entered the house through the roof, to discover all the members dead. According to the police officials, legs of one of the deceased were tied with a bedsheet

UP Shocker: Cops Suspect Murder, Investigation Underway

The cops are suspecting murder because all the victims have suffered severe head injuries that may have been caused after they were hit by a heavy object. In a statement, Vipin Tada, Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said, “Preliminary investigations have hinted at a motive of personal enmity for the murder. The house was locked from the outside. This hints that the perpetrator was known to the family.”