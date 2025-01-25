Search icon
Published 08:43 IST, January 25th 2025

UP Shocker: Frustrated with Husbands, Two Women Run Away from their Home and Marry Each Other

Frustrated with their alcoholic husbands, two women ran away from their homes and then married each other in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Frustrated with Husbands, 2 Women marry each other | Image: X_@YourNaman

Gorakhpur: Fed up with their alcoholic husbands, two women here left their homes and married each other. Kavita and Gunja alias Bablu tied the knot at the Shiva Temple, also called Choti Kashi, in Deoria Thursday evening.

They told reporters that they first connected on Instagram and were brought closer by their similar circumstances.

Both endured domestic violence at the hands of their alcoholic spouses.

At the temple, Gunja assumed the role of the groom, applied sindoor (vermillion) to Kavita, exchanged garlands with her, and completed the seven pheras.

"We were tormented by our husbands' drinking and abusive behavior. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love. We have decided to live in Gorakhpur as a couple and work to sustain ourselves," Gunja said.

The two now plan to rent a room and begin their journey as a married couple.

Temple priest Uma Shankar Pandey said the women purchased garlands and sindoor, performed rituals, and quietly left. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 08:43 IST, January 25th 2025

