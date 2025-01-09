UP Shocker: Woman Claims Husband Allowed Friends to Rape Her, Watched Videos from Saudi

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman made shocking allegations against her husband accusing her husband that he allowed his friends to rape her and watching the recorded video while working in Saudi. The incident occurred in Bulandshahr, as per media reports.

According to the complaint filed by the woman who is currently one month pregnant said that she married the man from Gulaothi in Bulandshahr in 2010 and the couple has four children- two boys (aged 13 and three) and two girls (aged 11 and 7). Her husband works as an automobile mechanic and visits the home once or twice a year.

Recalling the horrific incident, she said that it began three years ago when her husband returned home with two friends and allowed them to rape her. She added that both the men lived in the same locality and assaulted her often while her husband was abroad, and video recorded their acts.

"I confronted my husband, he told me to remain silent as they gave him money," the victim said.

The woman further stated that her husband asked her to stay quiet for the sake of my children while he also threatened to divorce her.

The victim's brother, who is also an automobile mechanic said that they came to know about the ordeal two weeks ago after the couple had a quarrel and she gathered the courage to take a stand for herself.

10-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Raped by 16-Year-Old 'Instagram Friend'

In a horrific incident of kidnapping and rape, a 10-year-old girl was abducted from her home in Gujarat's Dhansura village, Aravalli district on Tuesday; her parents filed a kidnapping case. The girl was kidnapped by a 16-year-old boy, who she had met on Instagram.