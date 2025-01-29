UP Shocker: Woman in Emergency Ward Dies of Heart Attack As Doctor Watches Reels

Agra: A 60-year-old woman lost her life despite being admitted to a hospital's emergency ward due to medical negligence. The patient suffered a heart attack while the doctor watched reels on his phone.

UP Shocker: Woman Admitted to Emergency Ward Dies As Doctor Watched Reels

A 60-year-old woman, was brought to the Mainpuri District Hospital by her sons as her situation was serous. She was admitted to the emergency ward by her sons and was placed on the stretcher; however, she was not attended by the doctor and the compounder and nurse were attending the other patients.

Despite several cries of help, the doctor asked the nurse to look after the patient and said that she would be fine; he continued watching reels on his phone. The patient's son also said that for fifteen minutes, all their requests for help were pointless as the doctor remained glued to his phone and did not get up to treat the patient. Blood started coming out of the patient's mouth and soon after, she died.

Deceased Patient's Son Alleges Assault by Doctor, Blames Him for Mother's Death

The deceased patient's son blamed the doctor for his mother's death as he did not get up to treat her even when her condition was not good and her sons were requesting for medical attention.

Not only this, he also alleged assault by the doctor; the deceased patient's son Guru Sharan Singh said that when his mother's condition worsened, the doctor finally got up from his chair, not to attend to her but in anger. Singh alleged that he came and slapped him."

Chief Medical Superintendent Confirms Incident, Probe Launched