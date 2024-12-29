Up to Centre to Decide If It Wants to Forcibly Evict Dallewal From Protest Site: Farmer leaders

Chandigarh: With Jagjit Singh Dallewal's indefinite hunger strike entering its 34th day on Sunday, farmer leaders at Khanauri said they have been following the Gandhian way to continue their protest and it is up to the government to decide whether it wants to use force to evict their senior leader.

Their statement comes amid the Supreme Court’s strong criticism of the Punjab government for not shifting Dallewal to a hospital.

The farmers have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border to press the Centre for several demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Speaking to reporters at the Khanauri border protest site, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said, "We want to make it clear that the Centre, right from day one, has been trying to defame and suppress our agitation." He said a narrative is being built that farmers are stubborn. "Whereas it is the Centre that is adopting such an attitude, not listening to us and not paying any attention to farmers' demands." "We are continuing our agitation by adopting Gandhian principles. Our agitations have proven that, despite enduring so much due to the government's oppression, we have continued to protest in a Gandhian manner," he said.

"We are following these principles. Now, it is up to the government and constitutional bodies to decide whether they want to use force to evict Dallewal ji," Kohar added.

He further said the farmers wanted to make it clear that whatever situation arises, the responsibility will lie with the Centre and constitutional bodies.

"We also want to appeal to the people of the country that the agitation seeking a guarantee for MSP has reached a decisive stage. We are on the threshold of victory… We must take a strong stand. Dallewal has put his life at stake," he said.

Kohar said it was up to the people of the country to decide whether to stay at home or be present in large numbers at the Khanauri Morcha in support of Dallewal.

SKM (Non-political) leader Kaka Singh Kotra said the government can try to evict Dallewal from the current protest site and their unions are appealing to Punjabis to reach Khanauri in maximum numbers.

He also said Dallewal has made it clear that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the sake of farmers in this country.

Meanwhile, farmers, on a warpath against the Centre, called for a "kisan mahapanchayat" at the Khanauri protest site on January 4.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have also called for a Punjab bandh on Monday and claimed their strike call has received strong support from transporters, employees, traders, and other sections of society.

Thought there will be a complete bandh on Monday, emergency services will remain operational, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said.

On Saturday, while admonishing the Punjab government, the Supreme Court also suggested the possibility that Dallewal may not have been allowed to be taken to a hospital by other farmer leaders.

In response, Dallewal, in a video message on the same day , said, "I am sitting on a fast. Who gave this report to the Supreme Court, and who spread this misconception that I have been kept hostage? Where did such a thing come from?" "Seven lakh farmers in this country have committed suicide due to debt. Saving farmers is necessary, therefore, I am sitting here. I am not under anyone's pressure," he added.

Dallewal had earlier said he would not break his fast until the government agreed to the farmers' demands. The Supreme Court gave the Punjab government time until December 31 to persuade Dallewal to shift to a hospital, granting the state the liberty to seek logistical support from the Centre, if necessary.

In response the Punjab government said in the court that it is facing significant resistance from the protesting farmers, who have encircled Dallewal and are preventing him from being taken to a hospital.

The apex court also termed the conduct of some farmer leaders accompanying Dallewal as surprising and questionable.

Dallewal has so far refused medical treatment, and the state government has formed a team of doctors to monitor his health round-the-clock.

Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel from Haryana.

In addition to a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariffs, the withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.