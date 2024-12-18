Search icon
Published 09:50 IST, December 18th 2024

UP: Two Boys Die After Falling Into Septic Tank

Two children died after falling into an open septic tank in Keval village here, police said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two Boys Died After Falling Into Septic Tank In UP | Image: PTI

Sonebhadra: Two children died after falling into an open septic tank in Keval village here, police said on Wednesday.

Ankit (5) and Saurabh (6) were playing on Tuesday evening when they ventured close to a septic tank that had a broken lid and fell into it, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tribhuwan Nath Tripathi said.

Family members rescued the children and took them to the Dudhi Community Health Center where doctors declared them dead, the police officer said.

A probe into the matter is on, he added. 

Updated 09:50 IST, December 18th 2024

